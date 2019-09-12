Shanthala Academy to present ‘Glimpses of art forms’ on Sept.13

September 12, 2019

Shanthala Academy of Music and Dance, an institution dedicated for promotion of art, has organised a variety of programmes titled ‘The glimpses of art forms’ at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar here on Sept.13 at 6 pm.

This Institute was founded in 2001 in Hubballi and in 2008, was shifted to Mysuru. It is headed by Shantala Vattam, a noted danseuse, vocalist, a stage actress, and a former Syndicate Member of Dr. Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts, Mysuru.

As part of Academy celebrations, there will be creative Music compositions and Dance choreographies by Shantala, presented by herself and her disciples.

The programme includes Music, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Tabla Solo by Shashank Vattam, disciple of Pandit Bheema Shankar and ‘Seasons – a Nrutya Roopaka.’ Shantala Vattam will also be performing rare items in Kathak, where she herself is singing, alongside dancing.

The creative choreography ‘Seasons’ by Shantala, for 17th Century Italian Violinist Maestro Antonio Vivaldi’s Music, depicting four Seasons — Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter — was quite a challenging work as it took multiple hours of research right from music analysis to subtle ballet choreography. Nine students will be singing while 10 students are performing Bharatanatyam and 10 are performing Seasons.

Vidu. Nandini Eswer, mentor of Shantala, will bless the students.

Nirmala Mathapati, Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, will be the chief guest. Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Hon. Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will be the guest of honour.

Shantala has completed her BFA from Mysore University, in Music, Dance and Drama and has bagged three Gold Medals, also completed her Master’s in Karnatak, has been the disciple of Gangubai Hangal, Pt. Nagnath Wodeyar and Pt. Sripad Hegde.

All music and dance enthusiasts may attend. Entry for the programme is free.