Delay in paying additional relief for land acquired: MCC furniture seized, released by Court official

December 7, 2024

MCC Commissioner assures to take steps for payment of compensation amount

45 acres of land acquired for Melapura Drinking Water Project at Rammanahalli in 1994-95

Mysuru: Embarrassing moments were witnessed at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on New Sayyaji Rao Road here on Friday, as the Court officials seized the furniture, following the delay in paying compensation to the owners of the land that had been acquired to build a Water Treatment Plant.

The Principal District and Sessions Court had issued an order in 2021 itself to MCC to pay a sum of Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, including the rate of interest per one acre of land, for the inordinate delay in paying the additional compensation amount.

The Court had also taken into cognisance, the unscientific fixation of compensation amount, if avoided, wouldn’t have led to a situation to demand additional compensation for the acquired land.

The MCC had acquired 45 acres of land near Rammanahalli in the taluk, under Melapura Drinking Water Project in 1994-95, to build the Water Treatment Plant. The MCC had even agreed to pay Rs. 45,000 per acre of land. However, 14 land owners had moved the District Court seeking additional compensation. But the MCC had failed to heed the Court order.

Taking into note the prolonged delay in abiding by the Court order, the Court ordered to seize the MCC properties. Acting on the order, the Court Ameen, along with the Advocates of plaintiffs, seized the office furniture at the personal section of MCC Commissioner and shifted them to the corridor. Following this, the office staff had to stand, while discharging their duty till afternoon.

Later, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff held talks with the Advocates and land-loser farmers from Rammanahalli and directed the MCC Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu and officials of Accounts Section, to take steps for the payment of the additional compensation amount. The steps have been already taken for part payment of the amount.

Following the assurance from MCC Commissioner, Court staff returned after handing back the furniture seized at MCC office.