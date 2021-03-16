Demand for fruit juice, tender coconut and buttermilk goes up as temperature soars

March 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the mercury soaring high, the demand for fruit juice, tender coconut and buttermilk has gone up in city.

Day temperature was touching almost 34 degree Celsius and people are drinking fruit juice, tender coconut and lime soda on road-side shops across the city to beat the heat. Roadside juice vendors have sprung up near Kukkarahalli Lake, JLB Road, Narayana Shastri Road, ESI Hospital Road, Saraswathipuram, Vontikoppal, Kuvempunagar Main Road, Ramakrishnanagar, Jayalakshmipuram, JP Nagar, Hebbal Main Road, RTO Circle and Ramanuja Road to sell sweet lime (mosambi) and orange juice. Sugarcane juice is the most sought after from the citizens to quench their thirst.

Sale of cut fruits

The sale of cut watermelon fruit was brisk throughout the city. While the cost of a piece of watermelon is sold at Rs.10, the ‘kiran’ variety of watermelon is available at Rs. 20 per kg on roadside shops. People prefer to buy the whole fruit instead of cut fruit. The city streets are also dotted with tender coconut vendors that is sold at Rs.25 to Rs.30 each. They are also sold in goods autorickshaws near prominent circles, traffic junctions and main roads.

Rise in demand

Orange is sold at Rs.50 to Rs.60 per kg, muskmelon from Rs.25 to Rs.60 (depending on size), green grapes Rs.60 per kg, black grapes at Rs.120 per kg and pineapple at Rs.25 (small size). The up-scale shops are stocked with grapes, watermelon, muskmelon and orange which are in great demand now. The State Government subsidiary, HOPCOMS has arranged the sale of grape juice on many thoroughfares in city. The masala buttermilk, lassi and plain buttermilk of Nandini brand, are in great demand at all its stalls.