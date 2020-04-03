Demand for mutton goes down as chicken sale picks up in city

April 3, 2020

Sheep, goat and chicken meat to be sold on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly 80 percent of meat shops selling chicken meat opened for business this morning as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) revoked the ban on selling chicken yesterday. Chicken meat shops were closed following bird flu scare. Along with chicken meat, mutton will also be sold.

The demand of mutton, however, which was being sold between Rs. 700 and Rs. 850 has come down as the chicken sale began. But though the MCC has fixed the price of mutton to Rs. 500 per kg, it is being sold between Rs. 600 and Rs. 650 now. While skinless chicken is being sold between Rs. 140 and Rs. 160, chicken with skin is sold at Rs. 110 and Rs. 120.

Chicken shops at Hebbal, N.R. Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri, K.G. Koppal, Mutton Market (Boti Bazaar) received good response.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that shops selling sheep, goat and chicken meat have been permitted to sell the meat only on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm.

He further said that strict instructions have been given to meat shop owners to maintain cleanliness and have been asked to mark boxes for the customers to maintain social distancing.

Continuing, the MCC Commissioner said that all meat shop owners have been asked to take precautions to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases and have also been asked to dispose meat waste scientifically.

As the latest lab report confirmed that there was no bird flu scare and any diseases in chicken, permission to sell chicken meat has been given, Gurudatta Hegde said.

The MCC Commissioner has asked the public to call Ph: 0821-2440890 or Mob: 95917-10199, if they come across shops selling meat at exorbitant rates.

It may be recalled that following the death of birds and chicken in the surroundings of Kumbarakoppal and Metagalli on Mar. 16 due to bird flu, the sale of chicken meat was banned in city.

