COVID-19, News

Quarantined persons housed in a city lodge shifted to New District Hospital

April 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a snap stir staged by residents of Devaraja Mohalla last night demanding shifting of all persons who were under quarantine for COVID-19 at a lodge on Seebaiah Road, the authorities shifted them to the New District Hospital on KRS Road in two batches this morning.

A total of 18 persons were quarantined by the District administration at Vyshak Lodge on Seebaiah Road in Devaraja Mohalla a couple of days ago. But residents in the vicinity, who feared spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus, staged a flash stir near the lodge last evening, demanding immediate shifting of the quarantined.

Later, some elected representatives including MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra and former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar rushed to the spot  and promised that their demand would be met. Accordingly, the Authorities shifted the quarantined to the New District Hospital. 

