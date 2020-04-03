Home delivery of ration launched

April 3, 2020

Mysuru district first in State to introduce this initiative

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the COVID-19 Nationwide lockdown,the district administration, in a bid to ensure that every citizen gets essential commodities, today launched home delivery of ration (for April and May) to households in the district.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar jointly flagged off trucks and other goods vehicles carrying rations at J.K. Grounds this morning, in the absence of District Minister V. Somanna, who reportedly left for Bengaluru early this morning to attend an emergency Cabinet meeting convened by CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA G.T. Devegowda said that the State Government in order to ensure that no person is left to suffer from hunger, has launched this novel initiative, following the COVID-19 Nationwide lockdown.

Noting that all Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) card holders will be delivered two months’ ration (April and May) at their doorstep, he said that persons who do not hold any such cards too will be listed by the authorities after a survey and supplied ration thereafter.

MLA Ramdas said that the home-delivery of rations is being carried out in Mysuru, the first district in the State to launch this novel initiative, in keeping with the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that no person should starve.

Pointing out that rations for two months is being delivered in advance to households, he urged the people for judicious use of ration. He also warned that legal action will be taken against those indulging in black-marketing of rations. This novel initiative has been launched in order to avoid congestion in front of ration shops and also to prevent people from coming out of their homes.

MP Pratap Simha said that home delivery of ration would cover the entire district. Today the initiative was launched in the city and will cover the entire district in the next five days, he said and urged the people to stay indoors and be safe.

There are 206 Fair Price Shops in the city, covering a total of 1,47,488 card holders (1,705 Antyodaya, 1,29,551 BPL and 16,232 APL card holders), while there are 1,011 Fair Price Shops in other parts of the district, covering 7,32,538 card holders (50,444 Antyodaya, 65,5751 BPL and 26,343 APL card holders).

Every Antyodaya card holder family will get 70kg of rice (35kg per month), while BPL card holders with a single member will get 10kg of rice (5kg a month), BPL card holder family with multiple members will get 10kg of rice for each member and 4kg of Wheat in total (2kg a month), APL Card holder with a single member will get 10kg of rice (5kg per month) and APL card holder family with multiple members will get 20kg of rice (10kg a month).

While the ration is free for Antyodaya and BPL card holders, APL Card holders will be charged Rs.15 per unit.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra,Food and Civil Supplies Department Joint Director Shivanna and other officials were present.

