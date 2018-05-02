Deputy Commissioner reviews election preparations
Elections 2018, News

Deputy Commissioner reviews election preparations

Mysuru:  Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru District Abhiram G. Shankar conducted a meeting on Monday regarding Assembly Election within 24 hours after he took charge as the new DC.

Addressing a meeting of Nodal Officers of various committees, Abhiram Shankar said that the Election Commission was closely monitoring the poll related issues in the State and asked the nodal officers to be alert and cautions of all happenings.

He interacted with officials of Income Tax, Excise and Police Departments to seek information on violation of Model Code of Conduct. He also obtained information on training of officials posted at polling booths.

May 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching