Actors, writers participate in road show at Chamundeshwari Constituency

Chamaraja candidate Vasu intensifies door-to-door campaign

Mysuru: Cine actors ‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru and Jayamala together with writers Dr. Marulasiddappa and S.G. Siddharamaiah participated in a road show in Chamundeshwari Constituency this morning campaigning for the Congress candidate and Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

The road show was organised jointly by State Backward Class Vigilance Forum and Chamundeshwari Block Congress Committee.

Before commencing the road show, the actors and writers garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandru asked the voters to keep communal forces at a distance. He further said that the so called secular force was just a misnomer, misleading the public.

He recalled that recovering black money stashed in Swiss Bank was still a district dream. The road show covered Ekalavyanagar, Sadanahalli, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Siddalingapura, KR Mill Colony, Belavata and old Kesare.

A padayatra was also taken out in the interiors of the villages. Forum President K.S. Shivaram and others took part in the padayatra.