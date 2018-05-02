Actors, writers participate in road show at Chamundeshwari Constituency
Chamaraja, Chamundeshwari, Elections 2018, News

Actors, writers participate in road show at Chamundeshwari Constituency

Chamaraja candidate Vasu intensifies door-to-door campaign

Mysuru:  Cine actors ‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru and Jayamala together with writers Dr. Marulasiddappa and S.G. Siddharamaiah participated in a road show in Chamundeshwari Constituency this morning campaigning for the Congress candidate and Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

The road show was organised jointly by State Backward Class Vigilance Forum and Chamundeshwari Block Congress Committee.

Before commencing the road show, the actors and writers garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandru asked the voters to keep communal forces at a distance. He further said that the so called secular force was just a misnomer, misleading the public.

Chamaraja Congress candidate Vasu, accompanied by a host of party workers, campaigning door-to-door at Kumbarakoppal yesterday.

He recalled that recovering black money stashed in Swiss Bank was still a  district dream. The road show covered Ekalavyanagar, Sadanahalli, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Siddalingapura, KR Mill Colony, Belavata and old Kesare.

A padayatra was also taken out in  the interiors of the villages. Forum President K.S. Shivaram and others took part in the padayatra.

May 2, 2018

RELATED POSTS

PM Modi’s final push ahead of Assembly polls
BSY accuses CM of dividing Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community
KR candidates undertake padayatra

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Actors, writers participate in road show at Chamundeshwari Constituency”

  1. dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    May 2, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    beware of mischief of congress who divide the caste !!! they wil divide even vokkaliga community SO DO NOT VOTE TO CONGRES

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching