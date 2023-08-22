Despite Highway ban, two-wheelers sneak through gaps in fences

August 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An additional issue concerning two-wheelers has surfaced on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. Despite the prohibition on two-wheelers accessing the Highway since Aug. 1, certain riders have discovered a method to traverse from one side to the other. This practice is facilitated by exploiting service roads to gain unauthorised entry, taking advantage of gaps in between stolen fences on the Expressway, thus violating the ban.

Complicating matters further is the trend of theft targeting the protective fences along the Expressway at various locations. Opportunistic thieves cut these fences and sell the pilfered metal as scrap. The absence of these protective barriers at many spots provide easy access for two-wheelers to enter the Expressway.

In a recent incident, a road user managed to capture a video depicting a two-wheeler rider crossing from one side of the road to the other. This video garnered the attention of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, who has assured action.