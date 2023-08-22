Despite Highway ban, two-wheelers sneak through gaps in fences
News

Despite Highway ban, two-wheelers sneak through gaps in fences

August 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An additional issue concerning two-wheelers has surfaced on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. Despite the prohibition on two-wheelers accessing the Highway since Aug. 1, certain riders have discovered a method to traverse from one side to the other. This practice is facilitated by exploiting service roads to gain unauthorised entry, taking advantage of gaps in between stolen fences on the Expressway, thus violating the ban.

Complicating matters further is the trend of theft targeting the protective fences along the Expressway at various locations. Opportunistic thieves cut these fences and sell the pilfered metal as scrap. The absence of these protective barriers at many spots provide easy access for two-wheelers to enter the Expressway.

In a recent incident, a road user managed to capture a video depicting a two-wheeler rider crossing from one side of the road to the other. This video garnered the attention of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, who has assured action.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching