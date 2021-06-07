Devaraj Urs lent voice to the voiceless: Kautilya Raghu
News

Mysore/Mysuru: In another event, D. Devaraj urs Backward Classes Development  Corporation Chairman R. Kautilya Raghu offered floral tributes to the bust of D. Devaraj Urs at the Corporation’s Head office in Bengaluru yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghu Kautilya said that Devaraj Urs lent voice to all voiceless and marginalised communities of the State through various welfare programmes. Arguing that Urs brought many micro communities under the cover of reservation in education and jobs, he said that the current Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, too is treading the path of Urs for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Pointing out that the Corporation has come up with many welfare plans and schemes for the working class, he said that many families who are troubled and distressed by the current  COVID crisis will benefit from these.

CM B.S. Yediyurappa offering floral tributes to former CM Devaraj Urs during the programme organised to mark the Urs’ death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday.

Vishwakarma Development Corporation Chairman Babu Pattar, Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation Chairman G.K. Girish Uppar and others were present.

