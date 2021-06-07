Lockdown relaxation sees rush: Shops open only one side

June 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the new revised lockdown guidelines allowing people to purchase essential commodities for three days in a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — from 6 am to 10 am till June 14 (earlier it was Mondays and Thursdays from 6 am to 12 noon), people this morning thronged various shops in city centre and extensions that were opened for business.

Huge rush was not only witnessed in provision stores and fruits and vegetable shops, but also at wine stores, MRP and MSIL outlets. Meat shops too saw meat lovers making their purchases. Large crowds had thronged Shivarampet, Santhepet, Old RMC, Bandipalya, Surya Bakery Circle in Hebbal and other prominent circles and junctions in city. Police were seen reminding the shoppers to maintain social distancing and follow other COVID guidelines while shopping.

Following huge rush on Benki Nawab Street, behind Central Library during the previous relaxation, where people thronged the place to purchase vegetables and greens from road side vendors by throwing safety measures such as maintaining social distancing to the air, the authorities concerned, this morning did not allow the vendors to conduct business as a precautionary measure.

Also, shops on one side of the road near Dufferin Clock Tower, Santhepet, D. Devaraj Urs Road, K.R. Hospital 1st Cross were allowed to conduct business today. These shops will remain close on Wednesday and shops that were closed today will be allowed to open for business.

When the clock reached 9.30 am, Police personnel and MCC’s Abhaya team members went around the shopping places, announcing through the public address system about the relaxation time coming to an end and when the clock struck 10 am, the Police began to get the shops closed.

About 20 minutes time was given for shopkeepers at some places to get the essential commodities unloaded to their shops and later the shops were closed. The Police were also seen sending back people asking them to make purchases on Wednesday.

Post 10 am, the Police began to barricade the roads, which resulted in traffic jams at some places. The Police later began conducting checking of vehicles to check for COVID guidelines violations.