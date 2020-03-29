Food from the heart during COVID times

March 29, 2020

Volunteers distribute food, water bottles, and blankets

Mysore/Mysuru: Promising that none would sleep hungry, a number of volunteers and individuals are spot-distributing food on the streets, in front of bus stands, railway station and in front of hospitals. The lockdown period has made it easy for the rich and the elite to live a livelihood and makes it even worse for the daily wage workers and homeless.

But as promised none would die of starvation, free food distribution by Eezee Boys is being carried out right from the past four days and will continue till the lockdown ends. They have been distributing food in government hospitals and on streets.

“We are not been funded by any organisation, it’s our personal savings and our friends and family who are joining hands to do it,” said Madhumalesh. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that a group of eight friends have pooled in their money to help the poor and the needy.

Along with Madhumalesh, Keerthi, Biju, Kishore, Avinash, Pranav, Ganesh and Roopak are joining hands. Now the word of distribution has spread and more people are contributing to the noble cause.

Every day they are distributing over 300 food packets to the homeless across the city and are also helping duty-bound Policemen to find a meal in the absence of hotels and restaurants. Along food, water is also being distributed and Policemen are being given 250 ml hand sanitisers, sponsored by Ganesh Chemicals.

“MRT-21 has donated Rs. 40,000 and per day expenses touch Rs. 4,000. We prepare food in a hygienic manner with cooks wearing protection gloves and aprons and even our distribution system is clean and sanitised,” he added. Food including Ghee Rice, Chitranna, Rice Bath and other varieties are being cooked at Oye Punjabi Restaurant in Hebbal and is packed along with water bottles,” he added.

Mysureans on a noble mission

As life comes to a standstill with a lockdown, the most affected people are the homeless, beggars and people who migrate from city to city working as daily wagers. Following the withdrawal of public transportation in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people are unable to go back to their hometowns and are stranded in city.

Over 280 such people are housed at Youth Hostel in Gangothri Layout and Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city. Many Associations and Organisations have come forward to provide food and essential commodities to those needy.

Similarly, K.M. Munigopal Raju Abhimani Balaga, marking Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Superintending Engineer K.M. Munigopal Raju’s 54th birthday celebrations, distributed essential commodities including food to over 60 people homeless people housed at Youth Hostel. Sri Sumathinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal Distributed bedsheets at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry for over 200 homeless.