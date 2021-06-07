‘Install D. Devaraj Urs statue at Maharani’s College signal’
June 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait has demanded installation of the statue of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs near the traffic signal at the intersection of D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road in the city.

He was speaking at a programme organized under the aegis of D. Devaraj Urs Prathime Prathishtapana Samiti to mark the 39th death anniversary of D. Devaraj Urs, at the traffic signal near Maharani’s College here yesterday.

Pointing out that the demand for the installation of D. Devaraj Urs statue in the city was a long one, he expressed disappointment that it is yet to materialise. 

Urging the Government to install the statue without waiting any longer, Sait also suggested installation of the former Chief Minister’s statue and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in front of Congress  party office in the city.

Former KR MLA M.K. Somashekar said that Devaraj Urs was a champion of Backward Classes, Dalits and oppressed sections. Arguing that Urs strived a lot for bringing downtrodden and marginalised communities to mainstream society, he said that Urs is like a God to landless labourers, as he introduced a revolutionary Agricultural law favouring landless  agrarian labourers.

KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath urged the Government to fulfil the longstanding demand for the installation of Devaraj Urs statue in the city.

Congress leaders Manjula Manasa, Dr. D. Thimmaiah,  former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M. Chandrashekar, Chutuku  Sahitya Parishat President Dr. MGR Urs, Samiti President Zakir Hussain, Convenor Dairy Venkatesh and others were present during the programme.

