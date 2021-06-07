No political angle to DC’s transfer story, claims MP
News

No political angle to DC’s transfer story, claims MP

June 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst widespread speculations and reports that former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri was transferred out of Mysuru due to political pressure, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has claimed that there was no political angle to the story. 

“Though the transfer has resulted out of the clash between two IAS Officers, it is quite natural that politicians are suspected to have a role in this. In fact, former DC Sharath was transferred out of Mysuru in just 28 days. He has approached the High Court as he did not get 2 years to serve in one place. Rohini Sindhuri came in Sharath’s place. When she was the Hassan DC even she had approached Court and had obtained a stay to her transfer thrice,” Simha noted. 

“Sharath had questioned in the Court why Rohini did not remember her transfer episode in Hassan when he (Sharath) was transferred out of Mysuru in just 28 days. The case will be decided in the High Court today (June 7) as the Judges have given enough time for the Government to decide on Sharath’s case,” the MP said. 

The Government has transferred Rohini Sindhuri out of Mysuru in a tearing hurry before the High Court decided on the case and there is nothing beyond this behind the transfer episode. “People need not smell a political role in the transfers. Moreover, as Mysuru DC, Rohini Sindhuri had eight long months to detect land mafia and take action against it,” he said.  “The least Rohini Sindhuri could have done was to release the land deal documents by real estate mafia,” Pratap Simha added.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “No political angle to DC’s transfer story, claims MP”

  1. Subbu says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    The fact that this local MP has no qualms of the DC transfer with no words of positiveness towards DC shows he is hand-in-glove against her and the man behind Shilpa Nag in this episode. Right from the day Shilpa started badmouthing the DC this MP didn’t open his mouth. Look, now he is talking, and justifying the DC transfer. This type of elected officials must lose deposits in their next election. People must be beware of them.

    Reply
  2. Shankar says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Wow! Such an innocent politician that he does not interrupt in any dealings with the local administration, but only knows how to bow in front of PM or minister for Highways Mr. Gadkari!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching