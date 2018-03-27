Deve Gowda asks Rahul not to test his patience
Bengaluru: Taking strong exception to AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the JD(S) was the ‘B’ team of BJP and that the ‘S’ in JD(S) actually meant ‘Sangh Parivar,’ JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has asked Rahul Gandhi to first clarify whether the Congress in the State was Indira Congress or Sonia Congress or Siddharamaiah Congress.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Deve Gowda accused Rahul Gandhi of reading out scripts written by someone.

Asking Rahul Gandhi not to test his patience by repeatedly attacking the JD(S), Deve Gowda, referring to the seven rebel JD(S) MLAs who joined the Congress, wondered whether these rebel MLAs had become sanctimonious overnight.

Reminding Rahul Gandhi that he (Deve Gowda) was not the Prime Minister when Babri Masjid was pulled down, the former PM said that Rahul Gandhi should think twice before making comments against him.

Declaring that his younger son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will succeed him in taking forward the JD(S), Deve Gowda clarified that although his elder son H.D. Revanna had more political experience, H.D. Kumaraswamy will lead the party in the future.

Asserting that no one can break the Deve Gowda family by taking the name of Prajwal Revanna, son of H.D. Revanna, the JD(S) Supremo hinted that he may not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He further said that he was working overtime to ensure that the JD(S) comes to power on its own in the upcoming Assembly polls.

March 27, 2018

