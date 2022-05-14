Dhammapada Utsava to mark Buddha Poornima
May 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Dhammapada Utsava – 2022, organised by Mysuru’s Karnataka Buddhadhamma Samiti in association with Bharatiya Bouddha Mahasabha, as part of Buddha Poornima, began at D. Sanjeevaiah Memorial Educational Institutions premises in Vijayanagar First Stage here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Bengaluru’s Mahabodhi Society General Secretary Anand Bantheji said that the 2566th  Buddha Poornima is being celebrated throughout the world on May 16. Accordingly, the Mahabodhi Society is celebrating by organising ‘Bodhi Saptaha’ featuring a variety of programmes including meditation, service etc.

Observing that Buddha’s message has assumed all the more significance now at a time when the entire world is going through troublesome, tumultuous and traumatic times, Anand Bantheji said that peace, friendship, unity and harmony, which Buddha strongly advocated throughout his life, is the need of the hour across the globe.

Earlier, Kassapa Mahathera, President and Abbot of Mahabodhi Monasteries, inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.

Manorakkhita Bantheji, Bodhiratna Bantheji, Bodhidatta Bantheji, Nyanaloka Bantheji, Buddharatna Bantheji, Dhammapala Bantheji, Bodhipriya Bantheji, Gautami Bhante and other Swamijis graced the occasion. Karnataka Buddhadhamma Samiti members Dr. Jagannath, K.R. Gopalakrishna and others were present.

The two-day event, which concludes tomorrow (May 15), features a total of six sessions, during which Bhantejis will administer the Dhammapada oath to participants.

