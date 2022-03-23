Dharege Doddavara Utsava-3 held with grandeur in city
March 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Dharege Doddavara Utsava-3,’ the 12-hour night-long Manteswamy Kathana Kavya Jugalbandi concluded with usual grandeur and gaiety early this morning (6 am) at Kalamandira.

The Utsava, that commenced from 6 pm last evening and concluded at 6 am today (Mar. 23), was  organised by Kannada & Culture Department in association with Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here.

The third edition of the Utsav began with artistes dressed as Rachappaji, Siddappaji and Manteswamy entering the stage at Kalamandira along with other artistes at about 6 pm last evening.

Thereafter, singers Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy, Mysore Gururaj and other singer teams presented a rendition of Manteswamy songs one after the other, that went on till 6 am today.

The songs included Dhare srishti, Kalyana pattana, Vijayanagara gaarudigaranu gedda Rajappaji, Kaginele Doddammathayi dattu swikara, Channapattana Channappaji, Madahalli Nidughatta Kempachari, Panchaalara okkalu padeva saalu, Mysuru arasara harasi  kappadiyali nelegonda saalu, Kabbina tandu mutta kattuva saalu, etc.

Senior artistes of Mahadeswhara and Manteswamy Parampare (tradition) were felicitated on the occasion.

The Kalamandira was full to the brim with hundreds of devotees from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other districts attending the event.

Ahead of the event, a colourful procession (Kandayagala Meravanige) was taken out from Manteswamy Gadduge near Gayathri Talkies on Chamaraja Double Road. The procession passed through JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira.

Additional DC B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Kannada & Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Mysuru Paints & Varnish Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Dr. M. Krishnaswamy of BRBNMPL and others were present during the inauguration.

