Dharmendra Pradhan is Karnataka BJP In-Charge for Assembly Polls

February 4, 2023

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, BJP National President J.P. Nadda made the announcement in a tweet this morning appointing Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as Karnataka Party In-Charge ahead of the Assembly Polls and Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai as Co-In-Charge.

It may be mentioned here that K. Annamalai, a former IPS Officer of Karnataka cadre who had served in Chikkamagalur and other districts, quit as Police Officer to join the BJP a couple of years ago.