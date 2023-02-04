Dharmendra Pradhan is Karnataka BJP In-Charge for Assembly Polls
News

Dharmendra Pradhan is Karnataka BJP In-Charge for Assembly Polls

February 4, 2023

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, BJP National President J.P. Nadda made the announcement in a tweet this morning appointing Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as Karnataka Party In-Charge ahead of the Assembly Polls and Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai as Co-In-Charge.

It may be mentioned here that K. Annamalai, a former IPS Officer of Karnataka cadre who had served in Chikkamagalur and other districts, quit as Police Officer to join the BJP a couple of years ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching