Digital Learning at Sharada Vidya Mandir

May 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sharada Vidya Mandir (SVM), Sri Jayachamarajendra PU College, Mysuru, has begun digital learning classes to provide education solution to students through its new video-taped (digitalised classes). Technology should be utilised in such difficult times (COVID-19) which could be a simple solution for a number of students who can be educated by staying at home safe and study.

The gap between the teachers and students is bridged with the help of technology at SVM. The lessons are video-taped and uploaded to the Google drive and the sharable link of the video is sent to the students. This system of communication with students is user (students) and teacher-friendly.

Students can download and watch the video whenever they can and also repeat it for any clarification. This method helps students who cannot afford Wi-Fi, Internet or attend online classes, and also helps students in rural areas who face electricity and internet issues.

In this regard, SVM has also formed a CET, NEET and JEE WhatsApp group where students receive synopsis, MCQs and answer key on daily basis and the progress of the students are often checked in video calling and discussing with the teachers over call, said C. Sagar Chakravarthy, Acting Principal, Sharada Vidya Mandir.

Digital learning is different from the traditional face-to-face teaching. The importance of the teacher being there and being mentally present with the students at least on their computer screen or mobile phones is more important than nothing, said Saniha Jain, a student of SVM.