Disqualified MLA dares S.R. Mahesh for a truth test

October 15, 2019

Mysuru: Disqualified Hunsur MLA A.H. Vishwanath has dared former Minister and KR Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh for a truth test at Chamundi Hill temple on Thursday (Oct. 17).

Addressing presspersons at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Vishwanath said that being involved in active politics for the past 40 years, he was unable to digest the allegations being made by a ‘Real Estate’ person (S.R. Mahesh) of him accepting Rs. 25 crore to topple the JD(S)-Congress Government.

“Mere allegations will not fetch anything. It is important that truth comes out in public. I am inviting S.R. Mahesh for a truth test in front of Chamundeshwari on Thursday (Oct. 17) at 9 am. Let him prove his allegations with proofs and also bring the person, who has paid me Rs. 25 crore. In case he (Mahesh) fails, he must seek an apology and must not speak about the matter in future,” Vishwanath challenged.

On bifurcation of Mysuru district

The proposal to bifurcate Mysuru district is not new. I have been fighting for it for the past one year. The reason behind a separate district (Hunsur) named after late CM D. Devaraj Urs is purely based on development and not for personal gains, said Vishwanath. A few people have been opposing the idea stating that no district has been named after a person. But, Prakasam district (Andhra Pradesh), KCR district (Telangana) and Periyar district (Tamil Nadu) have all been named after a person. People who have been criticising must study the Hundekar Committee Report before commenting on the issue, he added.

I-T, ED raids not politically motivated

Vishwanath also rubbished the allegations made by JD(S) and Congress which claimed that the recent Income-Tax raids on Dr. Parameshwara were politically motivated. He said the former Dy.CM himself had hinted the raids were not politically motivated and added that similar raids were also conducted on BJP leaders in the past.

