News

District gets five new Ambulances

July 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another health care initiative, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha launched five new ambulances for Mysuru district near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Thursday.

The ambulances, totally costing Rs.1.42 crore, was funded by Simha out of his MP Local Area Development Fund.

While three of the ambulances were fitted with BLS (Basic Life Support) system, with each of them costing Rs.22.50 lakh, two others were fitted with ALS (Advanced Life support) system, each costing Rs.37 lakh.

Speaking after the launch, Simha said that the five ambulances will be deployed at K.R. Hospital and District Hospital.

Maintaining that the Government gave more prominence to the health sector following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020, he said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi generously released funds for health care. Now, he (Simha) has funded five ambulances totally costing Rs.1.42 crore  out of his MP funds, he said.

Referring to rain havoc in Kodagu, Simha said that the intensity of rains has come down and floods have receded in the district.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a personal inspection of flood damages in Kodagu, during which he gave certain instructions to officials on relief, relocation and rehabilitation measures, the MP said that those who lost homes due to natural calamities will be given Rs.5 lakh as compensation.

MLA L. Nagendra, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah and others were present.

