District Minister captivates audience with ‘tatvapada’

Mysuru:  State Higher Education and Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda who inaugurated the night-long folk music programme at Kalamandira yesterday entertained the audience by singing ‘tatvapada’. He displayed his singing skills by singing ‘Gurumutti Guruvagi, Arivonol Arivagi’ bringing in an element of surprise among the participants.  

Later he exhorted youths and people to make honest efforts for the promotion of folk arts, history that have been passed on from generation to generation. Folk art is facing a threat in the modern world, he added.  

Raja Boppegowdanapurada Sri Manteswamy Mutt Dharmadhikari B.L. Prabhudevaraje Urs, MLA L. Nagendra, Socialist P. Mallesh, Urilinga Peddi Mutt’s Jnanaprakash Swamiji, Writer P. Govindaiah, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswami, and others were present.

 

November 11, 2018

