Ramdas directs for addressing issues in MCC wards under K.R. Constituency

Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas has directed officials to address the issues in MCC wards falling under his Assembly Constituency.

Presiding over a review meeting at the MCC Old Council Hall on Friday, Ramdas instructed the MCC Commissioner and other concerned officials to submit a report upon completion of works.

Referring to the absence of a separate Bank account for maintaining MCC cess collection, Ramdas instructed for setting up of an exclusive cess account in the Bank and to prepare a by-law for each of the works being executed.

Referring to public complaints against Zone Revenue Inspector Shivakumar, the MLA directed the MCC Commissioner to initiate action as per Law against the said Revenue Inspector if the complaints against him were found to be true.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Corporators B.V. Manjunath, Shivakumar and others were present.