District Minister releases list of MUDA Civic Amenities sites

September 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar released the list of 275 Civic Amenities (CA) sites prepared by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at various locations across city.

The list was released at Government Guest House this morning in the presence of MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh and others.

There will be 50 percent discount in the prices of CA sites to Kannada Medium Schools, SC/ ST and differently abled organisations. There is a reservation of 18 percent for SC organisations, three percent for ST organisations and two percent for Differently Abled organisations. Those seeking CA sites can apply for the same at MUDA Office on JLB Road.

MDJA’s plea to Minister: Meanwhile, Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar submitted a memorandum to District Minister urging him to direct the officials concerned to release Dasara advertisements in all newspapers including small newspapers, as most newspapers were under loss due to COVID pandemic.

The following are the categories and the CA sites available

HOPCOMS: 21 sites; Educational Institutions: 20; Religious Centres: 20; Co-op Society Offices: 20; Milk Centres: 19; Medical/Para-Medical Institutions and Nursing Homes: 18; Fine Arts School/Music School: 17; Layout Welfare Associations: 15; Meditation and Prayer Halls: 14; Anganwadi: 12; Sports Hostel/ Sports Academy/Sports Training Centres: 12; Skill Training Centres: 11; Student Hostels: 11; Yoga Centres: 11; Cultural and Social Service Centres/ Community Centres/ Sabha Bhavan: 8; Electricity Charging Units: 6; Gymnasiums: 6; Old Age Homes: 6; Specially Abled Training School/ Specially Abled Children Homes: 6; Libraries: 5; Fair Price Shops: 5; Rural Development Centres/ Farmer shops/Agricultural Produce Shops: 4; Fish Sales Shops: 4 and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centres: 4.