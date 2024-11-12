DKS for lifting of night traffic ban in Bandipur 

November 12, 2024

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar’s statement is for political gain in Wayanad bypolls: MP

Mysuru: The remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) in Wayanad, suggesting that Karnataka may reconsider the night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, have sparked a major controversy in the State.

Since 2009, the Karnataka government has enforced night traffic restrictions on National Highways 67 and 766, passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and leading to Ooty and Sultan Bathery, respectively. The ban, from 9 pm to 6 am, aims to protect wildlife, including tigers and reduce human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Despite significant opposition from Kerala, Karnataka has stood firm on restrictions till now. However, Shivakumar has announced that Karnataka government will take necessary steps to address night traffic ban on National Highway 766, which connects Kozhikode and Kollegal.

Speaking at a public meeting in Padinjarathara, Wayanad, during UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaign, Shivakumar revealed that Priyanka had contacted him two days ago, expressing her intent to visit Karnataka to discuss the lifting of the night traffic ban.

Shivakumar assured the public that the Karnataka Government is committed to resolving the issue. He emphasised that the ban has been causing inconvenience to thousands of Kerala travellers and students studying in Karnataka.

While limited number of transport buses, ambulances and emergency vehicles are exempt, the restriction has led to a significant reduction in collisions between vehicles and wildlife, resulting in fewer casualties.

Against guidelines

Wildlife conservationists and activists have raised concerns, noting that the Karnataka High Court has upheld the night traffic ban. Additionally, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in its report has recommended that the ban on night traffic should remain in place across various national parks and tiger reserves.

The NTCA emphasised that the ban is crucial to protect wildlife from the disturbances caused by constant traffic flow, ensuring their safe passage. The National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) also advises that such restrictions be enforced in core critical tiger habitats, national parks and sanctuaries.

For political gains: MP

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took to X (formerly Twitter) to strongly oppose Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s comments regarding the potential lifting of the night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

In a tweet, Yaduveer criticised Shivakumar’s statement, saying, “Bandipur’s natural beauty and ecological diversity are treasures that belong to the wildlife thriving within it. Allowing night travel through this sanctuary endangers these species and invites human-wildlife conflict,” he posted.

“The recent statement by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, assuring the lifting of the night travel ban on NH 766 for political gain during the Wayanad bypolls, is both irresponsible and condemnable. Karnataka’s wildlife cannot be jeopardised for electoral gains in another State. Our Government should protect, not compromise, the sanctity of these ecological zones,” Yaduveer said.