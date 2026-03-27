Do not panic buy fuel, appeal petroleum dealers
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Do not panic buy fuel, appeal petroleum dealers

March 27, 2026

‘Petrol, diesel supplies normal in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar’

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid rumours of a possible petrol shortage and reports of anxiety among motorists, the Federation of Mysore Petroleum Traders has assured residents of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar that petrol and diesel supplies remain stable across the region and dismissed rumours of scarcity.

Addressing a press conference at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Federation President Shashikala Nagaraj said petroleum products are readily available across the Federation’s jurisdiction. She noted that the Federation operates more than 350 petrol pumps in Mysuru alone and none of them has reported any shortage of stocks.

“We have uninterrupted support from the Government of India, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and oil marketing companies, including HP, IndianOil and Bharat Petroleum. There is no scarcity and we are receiving stocks a week in advance as per our requirements,” Shashikala Nagaraj said.

She added that dealers are working to ensure smooth and continuous availability of fuel and urged the public not to indulge in panic buying or hoarding.

“People should not believe fake reports circulating on social media. Panic buying and storing fuel in cans is unsafe and illegal,” she said, warning that fuel stored in unsafe containers can pose a serious fire hazard, especially if kept inside homes. “There is no cause for concern. Supplies are normal and continuous,” Shashikala said. Federation of Mysore Petroleum Traders Executive Committee Member Bhagawan, BPCL Dealers’ Assn. President Lokesh, IndianOil Dealers’ Assn. President Ranjith Hegde, Federation State President Basavegowda and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Dealers’ Assn. President Manoj Kumar were present.

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