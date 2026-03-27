‘Free internet’ claim cited to justify mobile tower deal
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‘Free internet’ claim cited to justify mobile tower deal

March 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In justifying the token rent of Rs. 265, former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar reportedly stated that the private telecom company would provide free internet services to the public.

However, the claim has raised doubts. Telecom operators have steadily increased tariffs in recent years, with a handful of dominant players controlling the market and periodically revising internet charges. In such a scenario, the promise of free internet appears unlikely, casting questions over the justification cited for the arrangement.

The matter has now reached Mysuru Development Authority Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, who has directed officials to trace the file. However, the file is reportedly missing, adding to concerns over record-keeping of several approvals during the period.

The development has further intensified scrutiny of decisions taken during Dinesh Kumar’s tenure, with the mobile tower lease emerging as yet another issue under the scanner.

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