In the DRIVER’S SEAT of life

March 27, 2026

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day Special…

For these women auto drivers in Mysuru, every ride is a step towards independence and dignity. Their stories reveal how determination can turn hardship into opportunity.

58 Lady Auto Drivers in Mysuru

Mysuru has around 12,000 to 13,000 autorickshaw drivers, but only 58 of them are women. Two decades ago, just a handful, including Sakamma, Chhaya, ‘Auto Rani’ Sowmya and Mariyamma, were seen behind the wheel. Today, more women are stepping forward with determination, taking up auto driving to build independent lives and overcome family hardships.

From tailoring units and hotel kitchens to office cubicles, their journeys began in very different places. Today, however, many of these women in Mysuru share one workplace: The driver’s seat of an autorickshaw. In a profession long dominated by men, they are quietly carving out space for themselves, steering their lives with confidence and determination.

Among them are single mothers, former office employees and homemakers who chose the road as a path to dignity and independence. As they navigate the city’s ever-busy streets in their autos, they are doing far more than ferrying passengers. They are confidently rewriting their own stories with grit, resilience and the courage to take charge of their lives.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

1. Building a life of independence

N. Shobha, a resident of Hebbal (near Abhishek Circle) in city has traded her tailoring profession for the driver’s seat of an autorickshaw to support her family. Driven by determination and a desire for independence, she chose auto driving as a way to earn a living on her own terms.

Reflecting on her decision, Shobha says working under others often meant facing scolding and humiliation despite putting in hard work. “Now it’s my work, my vehicle and my time,” she says with a sense of pride.

Her husband is employed and together they manage the household expenses. In the beginning, she drove a rented auto, but four months ago, she bought an electric rickshaw on loan and now pays a monthly EMI of Rs. 5,600. Driving nearly 100 km every day, she says, has helped her keep the family financially stable.

“I believe women cannot always depend on others for support, which is why more of them are stepping forward to work independently. Auto driving has given me freedom, satisfaction, confidence, dignity and the chance to truly build a life of my own.”

2. ‘Auto driving has given us renewed hope’

Originally from Ballari, 54-year-old M. Geetha has won the goodwill of passengers in Mysuru after taking up the wheel of an electric autorickshaw. Living in Hinkal for the past five years, she had earlier worked as a cook, babysitter and even as a weekend spare driver for private cars. But when her husband became bedridden, Geetha took on the responsibility of running the household and chose auto driving as her profession.

She recalls that her earlier jobs brought little income. Her husband first underwent a bypass surgery that failed and later required a stent. Just as he was recovering, a car accident damaged his spinal cord, leaving him confined to bed for the past three years.

With no steady income and no flexibility to take leave during medical emergencies, Geetha turned to her long-held passion for driving. Though women of her generation were rarely encouraged to learn, she had quietly acquired the skill. Today it has become her livelihood.

Determined to start afresh, she approached fellow driver Sowmya and asked if she could be trained, even at the age of 54. Sowmya agreed and Geetha soon learned to handle an auto. She now owns an electric rickshaw purchased on loan and pays a monthly EMI of Rs. 5,600.

Driving nearly 120 km a day (over 7,000 km in just two months) she aims to earn about Rs. 1,000 daily. The income is carefully split into three parts: Electricity charges, EMI payments and savings, with any extra going towards household needs.

Passengers often add Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 above the meter, bringing her an additional Rs. 100 to Rs. 150 a day, which she puts aside as savings.

“My fellow drivers and passengers have been supportive, often guiding me when I am unfamiliar with an address. My daughter has completed her B.Com and wants to pursue an MBA. Driving an auto has carried my family through hardship and given us renewed hope.”

3. Journey from a hotel steward

S. Nagaveni, a resident of Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru, has been driving an autorickshaw for the past two years, single-handedly supporting her three children after separating from her husband. Three months ago, she purchased an electric auto on loan and has already clocked nearly 8,800 km on the road.

Before taking up auto driving, Nagaveni worked as a steward in a hotel. The long and rigid work hours made it difficult to balance her responsibilities at home. She would send her children to school and rush to work, often arriving late and facing salary cuts.

When her husband suddenly left without explanation, the situation became even more challenging. With shifts ending as late as 10.30 pm and the struggle of returning home safely at night, she eventually decided to quit hotel work and look for a more flexible livelihood.

Determined to rebuild her life, she learned auto driving from fellow driver Sowmya. Today, the profession has become her lifeline.

After paying the rent for her house and her children’s PG accommodation, she manages to earn around Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 a day. At the same time, she is paying a monthly EMI of Ra. 8,726 for the electric auto. The earnings help her clear old debts, pay school fees and meet the household expenses.

Nagaveni says the profession has brought her a sense of independence and dignity. More importantly, it has given her the strength to raise her children and rebuild her life with confidence.

“The most difficult time in my life was when my husband abandoned me. At one point, I even attempted to take my own life. The support I received from the Auto Team Savio Trust, however, helped me regain confidence and move forward.”

From office executive… Anitha’s leap of faith

Anitha, a resident of Hebbal, once worked as an executive in a private company. Two years ago, she left the corporate world behind and chose to drive an autorickshaw, turning to self-employment in search of a more fulfilling livelihood.

She says the office environment never suited her. Despite working hard, she often felt her efforts went unrecognised, leaving her stressed and dissatisfied.

“I wanted to work independently,” she explains. With members of her family already engaged in the auto trade, she sought their approval, learned to drive from fellow driver Sowmya and obtained her driving licence.

Today, she drives a rented auto, paying Rs. 200 a day to the owner and spending about Rs. 300 on fuel, while earning around Rs. 500 daily. Anitha says that while challenges exist for women in any profession, she has found encouragement from fellow drivers and passengers.

For Anitha, auto driving has brought peace of mind and a sense of satisfaction, a profession that offers her both dignity and independence.

“People in Mysuru treat women auto drivers like sisters. I usually work from 9 am to 7 pm, balancing my time between work and family. My daughter has completed her BBA and is currently pursuing B.Com.” ‘Auto Rani’ Sowmya teaching driving skills to lady auto drivers.

Helping women at the wheel…

Savio Trust at Kalalawadi on H.D. Kote Road has provided 10 women with electric autorickshaws, each after a down payment of Rs. 83,000. Behind this initiative stands S. Sowmya, popularly known as ‘Auto Rani,’ who is also the Mysuru District President of the Peace Auto and Taxi Association.

With 24 years of driving experience, Sowmya has already trained around 70 women to become auto drivers. Her goal is to inspire women to lead independent lives. When women in distress approach her, she offers free training to help them earn a livelihood and become independent.

Guided by this belief, Sowmya continues to train women who come seeking help, ensuring that auto driving becomes not just a profession, but a path to dignity and self reliance.