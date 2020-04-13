Do not throw your produce, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil appeals to farmers

April 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Appealing the farmers not to get frustrated over lockdown regulations and destroy their produce, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that the officials have been asked not to disrupt transportation of farm products and agricultural produce.

Addressing a meeting with farmer leaders at the Taluk Panchayat office in city on Saturday, he said that he has received inputs from officials on the preparedness for pre-monsoon farming activities. Admitting that the farmers are in deep distress following the promulgation of COVID-19 lockdown, Patil said that the Government has taken serious note of the plight of farmers, who have resorted to destruction of standing crops after failing to find buyers and also unable to transport their produce to the markets due to the lockdown.

The Agriculture Department will issue green pass to farmers for transport of their produce in vehicles, he said and appealed the farmers not to lose hope. “Do not throw your agricultural produce. We will help you market the products,” Patil appealed.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar demanded payment of compensation to farmers who are driven into despair and depression because of lockdown.

He demanded that with lockdown regulations in force, all farm products must be sold through Government-controlled agencies such as HOPCOMS, Diaries, APMCs and fair price shops in both urban and rural areas. He also wanted the Government to keep a check on the prices of fertilisers, seeds and other agricultural inputs in the wake of lockdown and also to ensure Diesel availability for farmers.

Farmers Leader Badagalapura Nagendra said that the farmers of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts depend largely on Kerala vegetable buyers and with the sealing of Karnataka-Kerala border, buyers are not coming here. Asking the Government to purchase fruits and vegetables directly and thus come to the rescue of growers, he said that the Karnataka Government should follow the Kerala model, where farmers are paid Rs.10,000 as financial assistance.

Later speaking to press persons, the Minister said that the District Administration has been directed to come to the rescue of farmers by facilitating all farm-related activities and also to ensure availability of diesel.

Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Ashwin Kumar, H.P. Manjunath, Harshavardhan, Anil Chikkamadu, MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj and K.T. Srikantegowda, Mayor Tasneem, DC Abhiram G. Sankar and other officials were present.