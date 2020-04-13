Cold storage to be built at Mysuru APMC for storing fruits, vegetables: Minister

April 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With reports of many farmers destroying their farm produce in fields itself after being unable to transport them to the markets and also failing to find buyers due to COVID-19 lockdown, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the Government would consider building of a cold storage at APMC in Mysuru to preserve perishable items such as fruits and vegetables.

Speaking to presspersons after inaugurating the disinfectant tunnel at the APMC yard on Nanjangud road here on Saturday, Somashekar said that he has directed the authorities to maintain hygiene at the APMC Market and also to provide all civic amenities.

Stating that he was aware of some farmers destroying their standing crops out of frustration triggered by the lockdown regulations, Somashekar said he has directed the officials not to stop vehicles carrying farm produce at any point for any reason.

Admitting that there is a lack of proper storage facilities in the State, he said that a cold storage will be built at the APMC Yard in the city that enables farmers to preserve fruits, vegetables and other perishable farm products.

Asserting that his first priority is to address agro-marketing issues, he said that the farmers can sell their produce through HOPCOMS. MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, BJP Leader H.V. Rajiv and other officials were present.