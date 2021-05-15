Positivity Unlimited: ‘This is the time to express our gratitude to society and serve others’

May 15, 2021

On the 2nd day of the #PositivityUnlimited lecture series organised by Covid Response Team (CRT), Delhi, on May 12, Founder of Art of Living Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji spoke thus:

Our country is going through the biggest challenge of this century. Witnessing the loss of our near and dear ones, our minds can be affected.

Many of us have lost our friends and relatives. Anyone can be affected mentally. So what is that we can do? We have to do 4 things to overcome this:

1. Mental Strength: We have to be mentally strong, and this is also our responsibility now. We have to reignite our energies and stay courageous.

2. Remain Conscious: We should not be affected emotionally, and we must be conscious and aware of the things happening around. It also gives us the strength to serve others. This will enable us to follow the guidelines laid for the sake of the society. For this we have to meditate, recite a few mantras and have faith in God. Our ancestors have done this for ages. We have to follow it at this juncture when the entire humanity is being tested.

3. Serve Others: This is the time to serve others. We have read of people who continued to serve despite death in their own families. This is the time to express our gratitude to society.

4. Yoga & Ayurveda: Along with this we have to control the food we take. We also have to practice Yoga and opt for Ayurvedic remedies to stay fit.

We have to avoid negative news as much as possible and listen to more positive news and messages. Every person has to strive to keep himself/herself and his/her surroundings positive he concluded.

‘Country must come together as one’

Another lecture was by Chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, who had to say 3 things in this hour of crisis:

1. We have to act fast, and our actions should be based on science. We must confront this crisis truthfully. Science is the foundation on which we can find solutions.

2. Country must come together as one. United we stand and divided we fall.

3. We have to be considerate to the plight of the downtrodden. The pandemic is also affecting the vulnerable. We need to restructure society so that the needs of the most vulnerable sections are taken care of.

I urge everyone to come together and do more for society in this hour of crisis.

[Report: Prashanth Vaidyaraj]

