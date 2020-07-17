Some areas in NR and Chamaraja declared restricted zones till July 24

July 17, 2020

Six areas in Narasimharaja Constituency completely sealed down with 6 am to 10 am shopping window

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar has declared certain areas of Narasimharaja and Chamaraja Constituency as restricted zones from 6 am today till 6 am on July 24.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 infection rate and deaths in Mysuru, especially in Narasimharaja (N.R.) Constituency, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, has declared certain areas of the Constituency and some areas of adjoining Chamaraja Constituency as restricted zones. The orders will be in force from 6 am on July 17 (today) till 6 am on July 24.

The order has been passed using the powers bestowed on the DC under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, COVID-19 regulations Rule 12 and Disaster Management Act 2005 Column 24 and 34 and the areas where the order will be implemented will come under the jurisdiction of Narasimharaja, Udayagiri, Lashkar Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla Police Stations.

The decision has been taken in consultation with District Minister, area MLAs and other elected representatives, religious leaders, doctors, Police and the officials from the Mysuru City Corporation. Under the restricted zone rules, all kinds of hotels, tea shops will be closed for dine-in service but will be open only for parcel service.

All commercial activities have been banned except for essential services like groceries, food, milk, vegetables, medicines, banks and Government offices. Meat and fish stalls can open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. All religious, festival and customs gatherings have been barred and entry of public has been restricted to prayer halls and religious places.

Marriages and other pre-decided ceremonies can be held but they must have attendance below 50 and not more than that. There will be no restrictions for movement of people to the above said relaxations but unnecessary movement has been banned.

Six areas sealed down

In the first stage, Muneshwara Nagar, KHB Colony, Udayagiri, Rajivnagar, Beedi Colony and Sathagalli Layout has been sealed as deaths have been reported in these areas. A 400-metre area around the houses of the deceased will be sealed.

In the areas where there are sealed down rules, essential services, groceries, fruits and vegetable outlets can be open only from 6 am to 10 am.

In the areas that have been sealed down, only Government officers, contract workers with valid identity cards will be permitted to move around and any other public movement has been banned.

Rapid testing

Officers from the Health Department and the Mysuru City Corporation have been asked to test all members of families in sealed down areas every day and if need be, use Rapid Antigen Test Kits for faster results.

In case positive cases emerge, they must be immediately shifted to the designated hospitals or care centres through ambulances without any delay.

For the first phase of COVID test and survey work, a minimum of 400 Rapid Antigen Test Kits have been reserved and District Tuberculosis Control Officer Dr. Ravi has been instructed to hand over the kits to the field staff.

Asymptomatic COVID-positive patients or patients who have mild symptoms must be shifted to the nearest COVID Care Centre and the MCC Commissioner has been instructed to identify facilities to be converted into care centres.