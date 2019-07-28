‘Doctor-patient relationship must be one of trust’

Mysuru: In the medical field the relationship between the doctor and the patient must be all about warmth, confidence and trust in one another, said Mysore Medical College and Research Institute’s (MMC&RI) Dr. Chandrashekar.

He was speaking at the ‘Doctors Day and Felicitation to Senior Doctors’ organised by Mysore Medical College Alumni Association (MAA) and MMC&RI Teachers Association at the Platinum Jubilee auditorium in JK Grounds here on Friday.

These days the attack on doctors is increasing and there are several reasons for this. Once the patient comes to the hospital the primary purpose of the doctor is to save his or her life. The doctor should treat the patient well as otherwise the patient’s life may be lost. The relatives of the patients must also be made to understand this delicate situation, he said.

In the changing times, a crack has developed in the relationship between the patient and the doctor. Hence, the attitude on both sides must change. Only then will the role of the doctor in the treatment of the patient becomes meaningful. The Doctor’s Day celebrated in memory of Dr. B.C. Roy every year helps in doctors coming together and introspecting about the changing scenario of doctor-patient relationship, he said.

On the occasion, senior doctors Dr. M.S. Prasanna Kumar, Dr. A. Shakir Ali, Dr. R.C. Pramila, Dr. Pushpalatha Acharya, Dr. N. Bharathi and others were felicitated.

MMC&RI Medicine Department retired Professor Dr. S. Ranganathaiah, who was the chief guest, also spoke. MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dr. H.P. Shobha, Dr. M. Srinivas, Dr. H.B. Shashidhar, Dr. M. Brahmendra, Dr. M.S. Narendra Kumar, Dr. M.A. Shekar and others were present.

