Dolls exhibition begins at Ramsons Bombe Mane
News

Dolls exhibition begins at Ramsons Bombe Mane

August 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 20th edition of the Bombe Mane, the Dasara Dolls exhibition, began at the Ramsons Bombe Mane located in Nazarbad here yesterday.

The expo was inaugurated by KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa in the presence of veteran singer Vidushi H.R. Leelavathi, danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Ramsons Kalapratishtana Secretary R.G. Singh, Doll Designer & Curator Raghu Dharmendra.

This year’s first special display is ‘Vrunda Vihara’ eulogising Tulasi, the ubiquitous shrub grown in a sacred pot and venerated in most Hindu households across India. The second attraction is ‘Santa Samrajya’ in which the portraits of popular sages have been grouped together to add spiritual touch to the collection. The ‘Chitra Mruga’ section showcases fantastical creatures like Yali, Gandabherunda, Gaja Pakshi and Sarpa Pakshi.

Clay statues of Goddesses Chamundeshwari and Maramma, to mark the centenary of Mysuru Karaga, have also been kept for display. Clay and Paper mache models of Rama Lalla of Ayodhya have been kept for the first time for the display at the exhibition. The exhibition will be open for public from 10 am to 7 pm throughout the year.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching