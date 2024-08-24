Dolls exhibition begins at Ramsons Bombe Mane

August 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 20th edition of the Bombe Mane, the Dasara Dolls exhibition, began at the Ramsons Bombe Mane located in Nazarbad here yesterday.

The expo was inaugurated by KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa in the presence of veteran singer Vidushi H.R. Leelavathi, danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Ramsons Kalapratishtana Secretary R.G. Singh, Doll Designer & Curator Raghu Dharmendra.

This year’s first special display is ‘Vrunda Vihara’ eulogising Tulasi, the ubiquitous shrub grown in a sacred pot and venerated in most Hindu households across India. The second attraction is ‘Santa Samrajya’ in which the portraits of popular sages have been grouped together to add spiritual touch to the collection. The ‘Chitra Mruga’ section showcases fantastical creatures like Yali, Gandabherunda, Gaja Pakshi and Sarpa Pakshi.

Clay statues of Goddesses Chamundeshwari and Maramma, to mark the centenary of Mysuru Karaga, have also been kept for display. Clay and Paper mache models of Rama Lalla of Ayodhya have been kept for the first time for the display at the exhibition. The exhibition will be open for public from 10 am to 7 pm throughout the year.