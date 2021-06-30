Don’t Close Covid Care Centres

June 30, 2021

Health Minister tells District Administration

Mysore/Mysuru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has asked the District Administration not to close down any Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the district and to shift all Corona positive patients to those centres.

Addressing a meeting at ZP auditorium here yesterday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, he said the district has 4,351 active cases of which 2,668 patients were in home isolation and the rest were under treatment in CCCs. About 60 percent are in home isolation which was very high. In fact, the State Government had already imposed restriction on home isolation and issued an order to this effect two months ago. Accordingly, the home isolated patients must be immediately shifted to CCCs or to hospitals.

Dr. Sudhakar said house-to- house checking must be done to detect Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. Drugs Control Department officers must work in coordination with the medical stores and the clinics to collect names, addresses and contact number of those who take the medicine for SARI and ILI. Details must be shared with the District Administration, he added.