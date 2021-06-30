Don’t Close Covid Care Centres
News

Don’t Close Covid Care Centres

June 30, 2021

Health Minister tells District Administration

Mysore/Mysuru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has asked the District Administration not to close down any Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the district and to shift all Corona positive patients to those centres.

Addressing a meeting at ZP auditorium here yesterday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, he said the district has 4,351 active cases of which 2,668 patients were in home isolation and the rest were under treatment in CCCs. About 60 percent are in  home isolation which was very high. In fact, the State Government had already imposed restriction on home isolation and issued an order to this effect two months ago. Accordingly, the home isolated patients must be immediately shifted to CCCs or to hospitals. 

Dr. Sudhakar said house-to- house checking must be done to detect Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. Drugs Control Department officers must work in coordination with the medical stores and the clinics to collect names, addresses and contact number of those who take the medicine for SARI and ILI. Details must be shared with the District Administration, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching