June 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: K.V. Sampath Kumar (64), Managing Editor of ‘Sudharma,’ the world’s only Sanskrit Daily printed and published from Mysuru, passed away at his residence in Agrahara this afternoon following a heart attack. He leaves behind his wife Vidushi K.S. Jayalakshmi and a host of relatives and friends.

Sampath Kumar and his wife were selected for the distinguished Padma Shri Award last year.

Passion for Sanskrit Drives Sudharma

‘Sudharma’ Celebrates Golden Jubilee