Door-to-door gas pipeline connection: 45-km works completed in first phase

October 24, 2022

Over 200 houses given connections, remaining works after approval from Government: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections for domestic use, a project of the Union Government, is being implemented in the city.

In the first phase, 45-km pipeline laying works has already been completed and more than 200 households have been given connections since December last. The next phase of works will resume after the Government gives its nod following discussions with the State Chief Secretary.

There were debates going on among Corporators and BJP’s people representatives about the pros and cons of the proposed PNG connections. However, the Corporation Council gave its approval to the project, despite opposition by some people’s representatives who argued that it will damage city roads, which is dangerous.

Works were started following Council’s approval for the permitted 45-km stretch. Gas pipes were laid and about 200 houses in Vijayanagar, Hebbal’s Lakshmikanthanagar, Mayura Circle and Cauvery Circle have been provided with PNG connections and meters have been installed.

The PNG pipeline reaches Natural Gas Plant in Hebbal Industrial Area from Bidadi and from the Hebbal Natural Gas Plant, it reaches Manipal Hospital junction on the Outer Ring Road which is of 7 kms. From Hebbal Natural Gas Plant again, the PNG pipeline will be laid to Bandipalya covering a distance of 19 kms to enable PNG connections to various parts of the city.

“Gas pipeline has already been laid in the permitted 45-km stretch in MCC limits and about 200 houses in Vijayanagar and surrounding areas have been given PNG connections. Next phase of works will commence once the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary discuss the issue and release the required grants. The works will start soon,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.