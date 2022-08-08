August 8, 2022

Dr. Benedicta Saldanha (76), a resident of Vishweshwaranagar, passed away on Aug. 6 in city.

She had served in Cheluvamba and Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospitals.

She leaves behind her husband Dr. Xavier Ignatius, sons Dr. Vijay and Dr. Anand, daughters-in-law Geetha and Dr. Rouchelle Tellis, grandchildren Daniel, Andre and Reuben and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Church, near Silk Factory Circle, at 3.30 pm on Aug. 10 followed by the burial, according to family sources.