August 8, 2022

The nine Dasara elephants that were transported in trucks from Veeranahosalli in Hunsur yesterday are now housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, Mysuru.

Picture shows DCF Dr. V. Karikalan (Wildlife) seen petting an elephant this morning as the Mahouts and Kavadis look on. These jumbos will be accorded a traditional welcome at the Mysore Palace on Aug.10.