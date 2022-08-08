Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: India wins 5 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals on day-10

August 8, 2022

On the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games-2022 yesterday, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles category. Three boxers — Nikhat Zareen (women’s light flyweight), Amit Panghal (men’s flyweight) and Nitu Ganghas (women’s minimum weight) — also won their respective finals.

In the men’s triple jump, India won the top two medals, courtesy Eldhose Paul (17.03m jump for gold) and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid (17.02 jump for silver). The Indian women’s cricket team also lost to Australia in the final.

Meanwhile, Annu Rani and Sandeep Kumar bagged bronze medals for India in the women’s javelin throw and men’s 10km race walk, respectively.

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and P.V. Sindhu have entered the final of badminton men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth finished with a bronze medal in men’s singles while Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand won bronze in women’s doubles semi-final. Indian men’s doubles duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have entered the final and will play for gold today.

In Squash, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won bronze in mixed doubles.

In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal has entered the final of men’s singles, however, G. Sathiyan lost in the men’s singles semi-final.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan lost their table men’s doubles final against England’s Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford and settled for silver.

India also won the bronze medal in women’s hockey after beating New Zealand in a shootout. Pugilist Sagar Ahlawat lost his super heavyweight final.