August 8, 2022

Somasundar Dixit (67), uncle of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit and a resident of Chamundi Hill, passed away yesterday in city. He was serving as a Rithwick at the Temple since 30 years.

He leaves behind his wife Lalitha, son Koushik Dixit and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the burial grounds on Devikere Road last evening, according to sources.