March 13, 2021

Dr. M.A.Padmini (67), teacher and an educationist, a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, passed away on Mar. 11 following a brief illness.

She leaves behind mother Rama Krishnaswamy, husband R. Ravi, sister Nalini Bhadrinarayan, brother Dr. M.A. Thirunarayan and a host of friends and relatives.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hills on the Mar. 12