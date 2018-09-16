Dr. M.R. Ravi’s work ‘Jeevana Preethi’ released

Mysuru: Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Dr. M.R. Ravi’s work ‘Jeevana Preethi’ was released at a programme organised at Rotary Hall on JLB Road here yesterday.

The book is a collection of articles written by Dr. M.R. Ravi and published in SOM’s sister concern ‘Mysooru Mithra.’

Speaking after releasing the book, writer and Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. Aravind Malagatti said that ‘Jeevana Preethi’ meant love for life and it should begin from home itself.

Pointing out that Dr. M.R. Ravi’s work has created a sense of love for life among all minds, he said that he had learnt that Dr. Ravi, an IAS officer, was a good bureaucrat, he had not taken his (Ravi) writings seriously. But reading Ravi’s book ‘Jeevana Preethi’, had enlightened him on the author’s writings, he said.

Noting that only those who have social concerns can come up with such a work, Dr. Aravind Malagatti said that each chapter in the book begins with a description of social issues.

Observing that Dr. Ravi, who had worked as a Journalist earlier, has command over the language, Dr. Malagatti said that the book has many issues concerning the lower strata of the society and as well as the tumultuous nature of middle class section of the society.

Stating that although the author Dr. Ravi worked in Mangaluru, his (Ravi) heart always lied in Mysuru, he said that Dr. Ravi has also touched on issues concerning Mysuru. “As a Government official, Dr.Ravi has analysed the shortcomings in Government programmes. The book has advocated the need for a humane touch in deliverance of government initiatives,” he said.

Legal expert Dr. C.K.N. Raja, in his address, said that reading the book four times had not brought him satisfaction and he needs to read the book two more times in order to have a better understanding of it. Observing that some proverbs mentioned in the book are worth noting, Dr. Raja said that the book explains both the sides of every issue. Pointing out that Ravi has clearly explained in his work on what was haunting him, he said that the book brings out the intellectuality in every reader. Maintaining that the work is a mirror of life, he said that some chapters in the book are emotional, bringing tears in the eyes of every reader. Noting that Dr. Ravi has made his own contribution to the literary world through his thought-provoking articles, Dr. Raja said that he felt happy that such a good work, published by Mahima Prakashana, has hit the markets.

IPS officer Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, who was the chief guest, said that by reading the book, one gets a feeling that he/she himself/herself is a part of the book. Referring to an article in the book ‘99 paise 1 ru agalla’ (99 paise won’t become a rupee), she said that the article throws light on the completeness of life. Noting that every chapter in the book has its own message to the society, she said that the book as a whole remains etched in the minds of the readers.

The book author Dr. M.R. Ravi, in his address, said that one should develop courage to meet the challenges that may come across in life. Observing that everyone has a reader and writer in him/her, he stressed on the need for developing happiness in leading life. Pointing out that writing will largely help in sharing one’s thoughts and experiences, he said that P. Lankesh was one of the writers who believed that writing is a tool to develop love for life. Although Lankesh was a good writer, he was not a skilled orator, Dr. Ravi said and added that many things can be achieved if one has love for life.

Recalling his days as a journalist with SOM 27 years ago, Dr. Ravi said that Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy was a great inspiration for him. Pointing out that he maintains an emotional relationship with SOM as it was the paper which gave life to him in the early days of his career, he said that he was grateful to K.B. Ganapathy for all the encouragement he had given to him.