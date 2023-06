Dr. Mahadevappa is Mysuru District in-charge Minister

June 9, 2023

Bengaluru: Days after CM Siddharamaiah expanded his Cabinet in full, the Government this afternoon announced District In-charge Ministers for all districts of the State.

According to the list, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has been appointed as Mysuru District In-charge Minister, the position he had also held when he was Minister in the first Siddharamiah Cabinet between 2013 and 2018.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been named as Bengaluru Urban District-In Charge Minister.

In other allotments, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has been appointed as Mandya District In-charge Minister, while Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju has been named for Kodagu, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh for Chamarajanagar and Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna for Hassan district.