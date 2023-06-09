Election for MCC Panel members postponed

June 9, 2023

Reason: Late arrival of Corporators to Special Council meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: War of words between the Corporators irrespective of party over a few Corporators coming late to the Special Council meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning, cost the process of elections to Town Hall Committee, Sewage Farm Committee and Amble Annaiah Pandit Management Committee.

Mayor Shivakumar adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes, but it didn’t help in calming the tempers of the Corporators, who after the resumption of the meeting demanded that the election process be cancelled to allow general meeting of MCC.

Eventually, Mayor had to acquiesce and announced that the Special Council Meeting had been cancelled and the next schedule will be intimated soon.

Following this, the general meeting began with the Corporators observing a minute’s silence to offer condolence to critic Prof. G.H. Nayak, who passed away in city recently.

The Special Council meeting had been convened at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Council Hall to elect members for the aforementioned three MCC Committees. Nine Corporators from three parties — BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) — had filed their nomination papers for the Town Hall Committee. However, some of the Corporators were still walking into the Council Hall, only to irk former Mayor and Congress Corporator Ayub Khan who raised an objection.

Ayub Khan demanded the Mayor either not to give voting power to such late-coming Corporators or not allow the later-comers inside the Council Hall after the completion of nomination process, which didn’t go down well with the Corporators of ruling BJP and JD(S) combine, B.V. Manjunath, M.U. Subbaiah, Prema Shankaregowda and Bhagya Mahadesh, who sought to know whether any law forbids Corporators in question from exercising their voting power.

As the Corporators trained guns on Ayub Khan, Mayor Shivakumar adjourned the meeting till 12.40 pm.

Though the meeting was scheduled at 11 am, it was delayed for one hour due to lack of quorum. Even though the meeting began at 12 noon, a few minutes had passed, when the election process was disrupted due to war or words among the Corporators.

Barring the tenure of ex-Mayor B.K. Prakash, when the elections were conducted for these three Committees, the members were unanimously elected to the said Committees during the tenure of subsequent Mayors, it is said.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, KR MLA T. S. Srivatsa and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy were present.