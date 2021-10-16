Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy and lifetime pension by Government of Britain

October 16, 2021

Sir,

This refers to K.B. Ganapathy’s Abracadabra titled “Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mysuru Kendra: Remembering Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy” (SOM dated Oct. 4). It made an interesting reading but omitted to mention one important point — namely, about the grant of lifetime pension to both Mr. & Mrs. Mathoor Krishnamurthy by the Government of Britain.

Although Mathur Krishnamurthy never worked for the Government of Britain, yet in view of the excellent public relations he established between the two people, the Government of Britain was pleased to grant family pension both to husband and wife, a rare gesture.

– M.K. Subba Rao, Bengaluru, 10.10.2021

