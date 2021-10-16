Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy and lifetime pension by Government of Britain
Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy and lifetime pension by Government of Britain

October 16, 2021

Sir,

This refers to K.B. Ganapathy’s Abracadabra titled “Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mysuru Kendra: Remembering Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy” (SOM dated Oct. 4). It made an interesting reading but omitted to mention one important point — namely, about the grant of lifetime pension to both Mr. & Mrs. Mathoor Krishnamurthy by the Government of Britain.

Although Mathur Krishnamurthy never worked for the Government of Britain, yet in view of the excellent public relations  he established between the two people, the Government  of Britain was pleased to grant family pension both to husband and wife, a rare gesture.

– M.K. Subba Rao, Bengaluru, 10.10.2021

  1. Roopadarshi says:
    October 17, 2021 at 12:46 am

    “Although Mathur Krishnamurthy never worked for the Government of Britain, yet in view of the excellent public relations he established between the two people, the Government of Britain was pleased to grant family pension both to husband and wife, a rare gesture”
    The reader misunderstands the state pension one gets in Britain-one need not be working for the government to get it, but should be an elderly person, legally resident in Britain, and must have paid taxes, working in a capacity. Based on the tax contribution, particularly the national insurance part of the tax, it is the social security tax , a resident is entitled to get a certain pension, which Mathoor Krishnamurthy must have got and a share of it his wife must have got.
    This was no achievement of any sort, and was nothing to do with his recognition. In fact, he was hardly known to the government ministers at his time, he was the director. He was also hardly known to large swathe of Indian diasporatoo.
    All religious establishments which are recognised, get the government grants to promote the goodness of the religion, including tolerance, and the sense of the community spirit. Getting the government grant, from which his salary was paid, the tax he contributed, entitled him to a pension.

