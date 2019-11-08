Dr. R.N. Sreelatha to sing at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house

November 8, 2019

Mysuru: Senior artiste, musicologist and a popular music teacher Dr. R.N. Sreelatha will be presenting a vocal concert at the house of Sangitha Kalanidhi Mysore Vasudevacharya on Sunday (Nov. 10).

Vidu. Veena Suresh, Vid. Mysore A. Radhesh and Vid. V.S. Ramesh will accompany the singer on violin, mridanga and morching respectively on the day. The concert is expected to last for about two hours from 10.30 am.

The programme, being held at the Acharya’s house situated on New Sayyaji Rao Road, is open to the interested public.

Dr. R.N. Sreelatha belongs to a family of traditional musicians from Rudrapattanam. She holds a Doctorate in Music for her thesis ‘Aspects of Manodharma in Carnatic Music’. She started her training as the disciple of her father and guru, Vidwan R.K. Narayana Swamy, who is a direct disciple of Musiri Subramanya Iyer. Later, she had the guidance of her elder brother R.N. Thyagarajan, the elder of the famous Rudrapatnam Brothers.

She is an accredited ‘A-Top’ Grade artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan. She served as a member of the faculty of Vocal Music at the University College of Fine Arts for over 30 years and retired as the Principal of the College. She has performed all over the country and at many places abroad. She is a recipient of many awards, including Karanataka Kalaashree.

