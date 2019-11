Dashamanothsava of Nruthya Vidya Peeta from tomorrow

November 8, 2019

Mysuru: City-based Nruthya Vidya Peeta, Academy of Classical Dance and Indian Arts, has organised a two-day event Dashamanothsava to mark its 10th anniversary from Nov. 9 at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium at 5.30 pm.

The first day’s event will feature felicitation to three women — S.V. Baby, ASI/Mahila, CRPF, 99 Battalion RAF, Hyderabad, Paramilitary Force; B. Rahamath Bee, HC/GD, 105 Battalion, Coimbatore, Paramilitary Force and Vijaya Anand Reddy, (Retd.) CT/GD, Paramilitary Force. The event will be presided by S.N. Usha.

This will be followed by Narthana Vrukshavali – 2019 Bharatanatyam recital by Brunda Nanjundaswamy, M.S. Amrutha, Manasi Shankar, Nischitha Krishna, N. Keerthana and Ramya Rajesh, all students of Nruthya Vidya Peeta at 6.30 pm. The dance ballet is choreographed by Vidushi C.N. Anitha.

She will be accompanied by Vidwath students of Nruthya Vidya Peeta on Natuvanga, R. Shreya on vocal, Vid. M.V. Skanda on mridanga, Vid. K.S. Samrudh on flute and Vid. Y.P. Vikram Bharadwaj on rhythm pad.

On Nov. 10, Nruthya Vidya Peeta has organised a Medical Talk about women’s health and millets by Dr. Sarala at 5.30 pm. This will be followed by Nruthya Marga dance ballet choreographed by Vidu. C.N. Anitha. She will be accompanied by Vid. Unnath Jain on natuvanga, Vid. Rakesh Sudhir on vocal, Vid. Y.P. Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga, Vid. A.P. Krishna Prasad on flute and Vid. M.V. Skanda on rhythm pad.