Koorgalli Gram Panchayat Office in rented building for last 25 years !

November 8, 2019

Mysuru: Koorgalli in the taluk boasts of a vast area with a dense population and a good number of industries together fetching a good revenue. But the pity is, Koorgalli Gram Panchayat (GP) Office is functioning in a rented building for the last 25 years.

Right now, the GP office is housed in a private building opposite Automotive Axles factory on KRS Road stretching between Hootagalli and Mydanahalli.

The office was first established in 1994 at an old tiled house besides Koorgalli Bus Stand. As the building was in a dilapidated state and too small, it was shifted four years ago to the present location in Koorgalli Industrial Area.

The GP office covers Koorgalli, Hootagalli, Mydanahalli and Megalapura revenue villages with a population of about one lakh and 49,000 voters. There are 19,900 properties registered under the jurisdiction comprising residential houses, commercial buildings, industries and small business establishments.

Koorgalli Gram Panchayat said to be the biggest in the district has 69 members representing the aforementioned four villages. The office space is not enough to accommodate so many along with the staff.

Proposed own building

Koorgalli GP has come forward to construct a two-storey building to house the office on a 100 ft. x 55 ft. government land near Koorgalli Lake with an estimate of Rs. 2 crore, the action plan of which has been approved by the Zilla Panchayat. Once the proposal is approved by the Government, the building would be constructed by the GP with its own resources.

Revival of ‘Kalyanis’

It is also proposed to revive 10 age-old kalyanis (ponds) in Koorgalli limits for which an approval is obtained for an expenditure of Rs. 29 lakh. The kalyanis to be revived include the ones near Silent Shores Hotel, Koorgalli Koppal, Somanathaswamy Temple and Megalapura Hoovinakatte.

Rs. 12 crore revenue

Through various taxes, Koorgalli GP earns a revenue of Rs. 12 crore per annum averaging Rs. 1 crore per month which is being used to provide civic amenities and pay the outsourced contract employees at the office, according to sources.

