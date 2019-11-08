Three including woman killed in road accident
News

Three including woman killed in road accident

November 8, 2019

Mysuru: Three persons including a woman died on the spot while another person was seriously injured when the car they were travelling collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction this morning. The accident took place near Varkod Paper Mill Cross on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Main Road. 

Police said that the mishap occurred when the driver of  Maruti Swift car tried to overtake a vehicle and hit the private bus (KA 55 2969) coming from Kollegal to Mysuru. Soon the passengers of the bus and passersby, who came to the rescue of car passengers, shifted the injured to a private hospital in Mysuru. 

The impact of the collision was such that the bodies of the driver, co-passenger were stuck to mangled remains of the car. Police said that all four may be from the same family and were native of Bengaluru. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. 

Meanwhile, the vehicular traffic on the main road was affected following the accident. Varuna Police have registered a case and investigating.

